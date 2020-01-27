Enjoy the Super Bowl on this 58-inch 4K HDR TV with Roku for $280 (Reg. $400)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Westinghouse 58-inch 4K HDR UHDTV with Roku for $279.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $400 or more. Today’s deal brings the price down to its all-time low, which we’ve only seen once before. With a 58-inch 4K panel featuring HDR support, this is a solid budget-friendly option as we approach this year’s Super Bowl at the end of the week. Built-in Roku support delivers access to popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and much more. You’ll also receive three HDMI ports as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 100 Best Buy reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

With the Super Bowl just a few days away, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your home theater setup. Our guide walks you through the best options to take your TV and audio to the next level before the weekend. Top picks start at just $50, which you can find right here.

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K HDR UHDTV features:

Upgrade your home theater with this 58-inch Westinghouse 4K Roku TV. Integrated smart features let you access your favorite streaming services, and native 4K resolution brings out the detail in movies and shows. This Westinghouse 4K Roku TV lets you select content using voice commands and stream audio from popular music services.

