Amazon’s offering up to 50% off heated jackets for winter, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on ORORO Heated Apparel. One of the most notable deals is the ORORO Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood and Battery Pack for $110.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This jacket is made to heat quickly and stay warm for up to 10-hours. It even has a USB port that can charge your phone. Better yet, it’s water-resistant and has a detachable hood. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,2000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

Another notable deal is the women’s ORORO Slim Fit Heated Jacket that’s also on sale for $105.99. To compare, this jacket was regularly priced at $140. This is a great option for winter sporting events and its slim fit gives you a flattering appeal. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

ORORO Soft Shell Heated Jacket features:

Softshell fabric exterior with fleece lining ensures you don’t lose any excess heat and enjoy comfortable warmth; Detachable hood is specially designed for chilly mornings and extra protection on windy days; Water and wind resistance for your unrestricted movement towards outdoor.

3 carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across core body areas (left & right chest, mid-back); Adjust 3 heating settings (High, medium, low) with just a simple press of the button.

Heat quickly in seconds with 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery; Up to 10 working hours; USB port for charging smartphones and other mobile devices.

