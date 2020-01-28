Amazon’s offering up to 50% off heated jackets for winter, today only

- Jan. 28th 2020 8:39 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on ORORO Heated Apparel. One of the most notable deals is the ORORO Men’s Soft Shell Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood and Battery Pack for $110.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $150, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This jacket is made to heat quickly and stay warm for up to 10-hours. It even has a USB port that can charge your phone. Better yet, it’s water-resistant and has a detachable hood. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,2000 reviews. Head below to find even more deals.

Another notable deal is the women’s ORORO Slim Fit Heated Jacket that’s also on sale for $105.99. To compare, this jacket was regularly priced at $140. This is a great option for winter sporting events and its slim fit gives you a flattering appeal. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 reviews.

ORORO Soft Shell Heated Jacket features:

  • Softshell fabric exterior with fleece lining ensures you don’t lose any excess heat and enjoy comfortable warmth; Detachable hood is specially designed for chilly mornings and extra protection on windy days; Water and wind resistance for your unrestricted movement towards outdoor.
  • 3 carbon fiber heating elements generate heat across core body areas (left & right chest, mid-back); Adjust 3 heating settings (High, medium, low) with just a simple press of the button.
  • Heat quickly in seconds with 7.4V UL/CE-certified battery; Up to 10 working hours; USB port for charging smartphones and other mobile devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author