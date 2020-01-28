Various kid activity books and art supplies start at $4 via Amazon today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 20% off arts & crafts kits. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals start at just $4. Our top pick is the Baby Shark Coloring Case for $14.44. That’s down from the usual up to $20 price tag and the best we can find. Baby Shark comes to life with this coloring activity case featuring six markers, six crayons, and 50-pages of total coloring pages. Ideal for keeping your little one busy while on-the-go. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More below.

Another standout today is the Made By Me Create Your Own Sand Art Kit for $9.73. As a comparison, it typically sells for $15 and hasn’t dropped below today’s deal in years. This kit ships with everything needed to make layered patterns and designs, plus four sand bottles, eight colors, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on various kids activities and more.

Baby Shark Coloring Case features:

Express creativity: color and draw illustrated pages filled with Baby Shark adventures and watch your masterpieces come to life

Encourages originality and imagination: make each page stand out with colorful stickers, stamps and more

Great for on the go: Store all your Baby Shark creations into this sturdy case and take it wherever you go

