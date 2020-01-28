Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Sperry Sneakers, Amazon’s Heated Jackets, Backcountry, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Amazon’s offering up to 50% off heated jackets for winter, today only
- Backcountry White Out Sale offers up to 65% off its in-house brands from $10
- Foot Locker takes 20% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, more
- Eastbay offers 25% off sitewide with promo code TAKE25 at checkout
- Nordstrom is offering The North Face Etip Hardface Tech Gloves for $35 (Reg. $50)
Casual and Formalwear |
- J.Crew’s Click Quick Sale offers up to 75% off original prices from $18
- Express Winter Warmup Sale takes 40% off sitewide to update your wardrobe
- Nordstrom Rack Joe’s Jeans Flash Event takes up to 65% off popular styles
- Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale offers hundreds of styles for just $30 shipped
- Kenneth Cole’s Date Night Flash Sale updates your dress shoes with up to 60% off
Home Goods and more |
- Zojirushi Stainless Steel Travel Mugs from $15 at Amazon + more up to 40% off
- Eufy’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum is now down to $170 (Save 40%)
- This steel Belgian flip maker cooks 4 waffles at once for $20 (Reg. up to $50)
- Home Depot 1-day Ryobi tool sale takes up to 50% off DIY essentials, more
- Keurig’s K-Cafe K-Cup Coffee/Latte Maker up to $100 off, deals from $80
