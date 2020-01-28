Ditch ink for Brother’s AirPrint-ready AiO Laser at $100 (Reg. $150), more

Amazon is offering the Brother Compact Laser AiO (HLL2390DW) for $99.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Staples. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and is within $10 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Whether you need a printer for home or at the office, this laser AiO is ready to make prints, copies, and scans extremely simple. This is especially true for Mac and iOS users thanks to AirPrint integration which works natively on both platforms. Once a job is started, you can expect print speeds that reach up to 32 pages per minute. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find more printers on sale.

More printer deals:

The featured deal includes a starter toner cartridge that’s rated to print 700 pages. Use today’s savings to keep a couple standard Toner Cartridge Replacements on hand. Priced at $28, this bundle delivers up to 6,000 pages of printing.

Brother Compact Laser AiO features:

ENGINEERED FOR PRODUCTIVITY Brother’s latest technology is infused into the HL L2390DW. Equipped with a flatbed scan glass for convenient copying, this monochrome laser printer is engineered to scan directly from mobile devices

PRINT MORE, WAIT LESS Developed to optimize efficiency, this replacement for the DCPL2520DW produces a robust and class leading print speed of up to 32 pages per minute

