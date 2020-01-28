Enjoy the Brydge G-Type or C-Type Bluetooth keyboard at $80 (up to 50% off)

Brydge Technology via Amazon is offering its G-Type Bluetooth Keyboard for Pixel Slate at $79.99 shipped. Matched direct. Down 50% from its regular rate, this is a match for our Black Friday mention and is the best available. If you have the Pixel Slate Chromebook from Google, then this keyboard is perfect for you. It connects to the Pixel Slate over Bluetooth and offers a glass trackpad for easy navigation of your Chromebook. Plus, it offers up to 6-months of battery life per charge, meaning you’ll rarely need to plug it in. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

We also spotted that Brydge via Amazon is offering its C-Type Bluetooth Keyboard on sale for $79.99 shipped from $100. Also available direct. This model works with just about any device that supports a Bluetooth keyboard. Offering 6-month battery life itself, this is a great alternative to attaching a keyboard to your device. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Save quite a bit when ditching the Brydge namesake. This Bluetooth keyboard on Amazon is just $15 Prime shipped, letting you go wireless on a budget.

Brydge G-Type for Pixel Slate features:

AWARD WINNING BLUETOOTH KEYBOARD | As an industry-leading wireless bluetooth keyboard for Google Pixel Slate to will provide an excellent typing experience. Made of 100% high-grade aluminum with an anodized finish that perfectly matches the color, style, and feel of Google Pixel Slat. Fully dedicated Chrome OS special function keys, with built in Google Assistant, gives you the functionality of a tablet and the productivity of a laptop.

