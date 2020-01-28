Eufy’s Alexa-enabled RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum is now down to $170 (Save 40%)

Today only, Woot offers the Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $285, right now you’ll find it marked down to $255 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you 40% and beating the all-time low there by $9. Standout features here include a 100-minute runtime, voice control support from both Alexa and Assistant, and a 1500Pa BoostIQ suction system. Included alongside the robo vac are some boundary strips, so you can fence off areas of your home for the Eufy 30C to avoid. Over 2,970 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agree with our hands-on review.

Don’t mind leaving out the voice control or other smart features? Save some extra cash by going with ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum, which is a highly-rated option at $128. The main trade-off here is the more simplistic design and less capable feature set. But if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, it’ll do the trick.

Though if you’re in search of another way to tidy up your space, we’re seeing some Zwipes Microfiber Cleaning Cloths on sale as well. Hitting Amazon lows, right now you can grab a 12-pack starting at $4 and more.

Eufy RoboVac 30C Robotic Vacuum features:

RoboVac may be super-slim, but it’s packed with a 3-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, and up to 1500Pa of suction power to ensure your floors and carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs. And with Wi-Fi built-in, you can accomplish all your cleaning needs from your smartphone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!