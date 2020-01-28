Express Winter Warmup Sale takes 40% off sitewide to update your wardrobe

- Jan. 28th 2020 12:29 pm ET

0

The Express Winter Warmup Sale takes 40% off everything sitewide. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to refresh your wardrobe with deals on denim, shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For women, the Pleated Button Front Tie Kimono Top will be a versatile piece that you can wear year-round. This top looks great with dress pants for work, jeans, skirts, or leggings alike. The tie-front detail adds a flattering touch as well as its flowy sleeves and button-up design. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $36. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.

For men, the Slim Stretch+ Dark Wash Jeans are another standout and they’re currently on sale for just $42. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style features a trendy dark wash and it’s infused with stretch for all day comfort. Plus, it has a great hem that can easily be rolled to elevate your look.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Express

Express

About the Author