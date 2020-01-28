Express Winter Warmup Sale takes 40% off sitewide to update your wardrobe

The Express Winter Warmup Sale takes 40% off everything sitewide. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to refresh your wardrobe with deals on denim, shirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For women, the Pleated Button Front Tie Kimono Top will be a versatile piece that you can wear year-round. This top looks great with dress pants for work, jeans, skirts, or leggings alike. The tie-front detail adds a flattering touch as well as its flowy sleeves and button-up design. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $36. Find the rest of our top picks from Express below.

For men, the Slim Stretch+ Dark Wash Jeans are another standout and they’re currently on sale for just $42. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style features a trendy dark wash and it’s infused with stretch for all day comfort. Plus, it has a great hem that can easily be rolled to elevate your look.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

