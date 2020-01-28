Foot Locker takes 20% off Nike, adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, more

For a limited time only, Foot Locker takes 20% off, no minimum, with promo code WINTER20 at checkout. Find great deals on top brands including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $75. The men’s Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 are on sale for $104, which is down from its original rate of $150. This style is lightweight and features stretch to promote a natural stride. It also features breathable Flyknit material and a slightly curved appeal to keep you quick on your feet. You can choose from an array of color options and these shoes will become a go-to in your wardrobe. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s option for the same price. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

