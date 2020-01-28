Kenneth Cole’s Date Night Flash Sale updates your dress shoes with up to 60% off

Kenneth Cole’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off date night styles including sneakers, dress shoes, boots, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Tully Leather Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to just $99. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $175. This style is very versatile to wear to work or on the weekends. They’re sure to elevate any look and come in two color options. Plus, a cushioned insole helps to promote comfort throughout the day. Find more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Up Crown High Top Sneaker $39 (Orig. $80)
- Edge Oxford with Ready-Flex $54 (Orig. $135)
- Crown Perforated Slip-On Sneaker $39 (Orig. $70)
- Near D Mark Bit Loafers $39 (Orig. $120)
- Tully Leather Chukka Boots $99 (Orig. $175)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Charli Espadrille Wedge Sandals $99 (Orig. $199)
- Merrick 85 Wedge Sandals $89 (Orig. $160)
- Hannon Block Heel Sandals $74 (Orig. $130)
- Riley 85 Pumps $84 (Orig. $159)
- Camelia Snake Print Ballet Flat $69 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
