Kenneth Cole’s Date Night Flash Sale updates your dress shoes with up to 60% off

- Jan. 28th 2020 4:45 pm ET

Kenneth Cole’s Flash Sale offers up to 60% off date night styles including sneakers, dress shoes, boots, sandals, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. The men’s Tully Leather Chukka Boots are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to just $99. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $175. This style is very versatile to wear to work or on the weekends. They’re sure to elevate any look and come in two color options. Plus, a cushioned insole helps to promote comfort throughout the day. Find more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

