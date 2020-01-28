Keurig’s K-Cafe K-Cup Coffee/Latte Maker up to $100 off, deals from $80

Best Buy is now offering the Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for $99.99 shipped. This deal can be had at 20% less for first time Google Shopping customers using code JANSAVE20 at checkout right here. Regularly up to $200 at Best Buy, it sells for closer to $160 at Amazon usually and is now matching our previous deal price. Coffee, latte (hot or cold) and cappuccino K-cup pods are supported by this model which features the same simple Keurig single-serve operation we all know and (mostly) love. Features include a 60-ounce water reservoir, a dishwasher-safe milk frother, and enough space to fit up to 7.2-inches of travel mug directly under the brewer. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, this maker can handle all of the K-cup pods out there including the specialty latte and cappuccino options. However, you can also use your savings towards one of these Keurig My K-Cup Universal Reusable Coffee Filters which will allow you to use any ground coffee in your new brewer. That way you can brew any beans you might want to try without having to pull out the old drip maker.

The kitchenware deals are heating up now with deep price drops on multi-cookers, juicers, waffle makers and much more right here.

Keurig K-Cafe K-Cup Coffee Maker:

Create delicious specialty coffees with this Keurig K-Cafe single-serve coffee maker. An integrated milk frothing compartment produces hot or cold milk for use with lattes and cappuccinos and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Smart start technology lets this Keurig K-Cafe single-serve coffee maker brew without the need for a lengthy preheating process.

