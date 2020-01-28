Pair Kwikset’s Zigbee Touchscreen Smart Lock with Echo Plus at $96 (45% off)

Amazon is currently offering the Kwikset SmartCode Zigbee Touchscreen Smart Lock for $96.26 shipped in Venetian bronze. Usually selling for $175, a price that you’ll currently find at Lowe’s, today’s offer is the first time we’ve seen it under $170 and marks a new all-time low. Based around Zigbee connectivity, you’ll be able to integrate this smart lock into your setup whether it’s paired with an Echo Plus or some other hub. This smart lock also features a touchscreen number pad, offering an additional way to enjoy keyless entry. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. Head below for more details.

For a more affordable way to enjoy keyless entry, consider ditching the Zigbee and smart home support. At $60, Kwikset’s Contemporary Electronic Keypad Deadbolt sports a similar design that’ll allow you to type in codes for unlocking the front door.

Should today’s lead deal not do it for your smart home needs, consider perusing our list of favorite recommendations. You’ll find options from August, Schlage, and more for your Siri, Alexa or Z-Wave-enabled setup.

Kwikset SmartCode ZigBee Lock features:

SmartCode touchpad electronic deadbolt is a one-touch locking motorized deadbolt. With your personalized code, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and the back-lit keypad provides increased visibility. SmartCode is easy to install, program and use and operates on 4 AA batteries. It also features SmartKey re-key technology as the back-up keyway.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!