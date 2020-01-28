Manage your tasks, data, and projects with Pagico 9, now $25 (Orig. $50)

Are your New Year’s resolutions fading fast? Pagico 9 puts all your tasks and timelines in one slick interface, meaning you can work smarter and enjoy more free time. This cross-platform app is currently 50% off at $25 (Orig. $50) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Many organizer apps try to keep projects separate for better clarity. However, dividing your life into little boxes rarely works well.

With Pagico 9, you can focus on individual projects and see the bigger picture. Perfect for business owners, freelancers and managers, this software turns to-do lists into meaningful timelines.

Instead of jumping between apps to fill your schedule, you can see everything in one simple interface. Pagico 9 also helps you keep track of progress and save vital data, including notes and files. You can even cross-link between connected tasks and save web pages.

Everything in Pagico 9 can be organized with tags and categories, and you can download the app on all major desktop and mobile platforms.

It’s normally priced at $50, but you can get Pagico 9 now for just $25.

