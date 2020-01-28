Never breathe dry air again with a 6L humidifier for $50 (Reg. $70)

TIVA Labs (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Miroco Ultrasonic Cool Humidifier with 6L Tank (MI-AH001) for $49.99 shipped. Down from its $70 going rate, this is a match of its all-time low and is the best available. If your home gets dry throughout the winter due to the constant running of a heater, just add a humidifier. Thanks to the large 6L tank, this model can run for between 20-60 hours depending on what setting you use. The nightlight makes it great for use in a bedroom, and the adjustable settings allow you to dial in just the right amount of moisture. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Now, with today’s lead deal, you’ll want to grab this 2-pack of Antimicrobial Humidifier Treatment. It’s available for just $11 Prime shipped and ensures that your water stays bacteria-free.

If the 6L tank is a bit large for you, then the Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier is perfect with a 2.5L tank. It’s under $30 Prime shipped and even functions as an essential oil diffuser.

Miroco Humidifier features:

6L Water Tank & Mist Adjustable: The living room humidifier delivers a maximum output of 300 ml/h (0. 08 gal/h) for up to 20 hours of continuous use; lasts all night long for a restful, refreshing sleep without the need to refill

Easy Refill: The 90mm water inlet allows you to refill and clean the machine with ease and convenience. There won’t be any spill when filling, and you can fit your hand into the tank to clean it thoroughly and avoid any growth of bacteria

Optional Night Light: The bedroom humidifier offers soothing glow for easy operation in the dark; press the light button to turn on/off the night light; hold the light button for 1. 5s to turn on/off the tank light

