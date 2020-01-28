MXL’s Capsule Condenser Microphone can be yours for $50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the MXL V67G Large Capsule Condenser Microphone for $50 shipped. Normally selling for $62, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount, is the best we’ve seen in over a year, and matches the all-time low. This XLR microphone records high-end audio thanks to a large 32mm condenser capsule and gold-sputtered diaphragm. Whether you’re looking to take your podcasting setup to the next level or round out your professional recording kit, this is a notable option. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 535 customers. More below.

Those in search of a more entry-level option can also save some extra cash with Samson’s Go USB Mic for $30 at Amazon. This alternative is even more compact than the MXL model featured above, and while not as high-quality, will still go a long ways to improving your on-the-go recording capabilities.

Looking for more professional-grade gear to expand your kit? Check out our round up of the best podcast gear including USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories, and more.

MXL Capsule Condenser Microphone features:

“Old school tube mellow” is often used to describe the sound of the MXL V67G Large Capsule Condenser Microphone. Designed mainly for vocals, the V67G combines Class A FET circuitry and a transformer-coupled output for an open and pure sound. The V67G comes through with killer vocals even in front of a busy mix and has great stage appeal with a gold-plated round grill and distinctive, vintage body. You’ll be amazed by the sound this cleverly-designed microphone provides and pleasantly pleased with the price.

