Nordstrom Rack Joe’s Jeans Flash Event takes up to 65% off popular styles

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack Joe’s Jeans Flash Sale offers up to 65% off select styles of jeans, shirts, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. Update your denim this winter with the men’s Kinetic Slim Fit Jeans that are on sale for $80. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $179. This style features a really dark wash that will be flattering on an array of body types and a straight hem that can easily be rolled. They’re also infused with spandex material to add comfort and mobility. Find the rest of our top picks from the Nordstrom Rack Joe’s Jeans Event below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Button Fly Skinny Ankle Jeans are on sale for $80 and originally was priced at $198. These jeans feature a very trendy button-fly hem that is also flattering. It also has a high-waist line that gives the appearance of a longer leg and a versatile medium wash.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!