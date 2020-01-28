Snag an iconic Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon for $10 at Amazon (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within $0.13 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This toy wagon features a seamless steel body with “no-scratch” edges, a handle, and durable wheels that roll for easy toting of whatever is inside. It is smaller version than the original wagon, measuring just over 12-inches long. An iconic look makes it great for storing toys, stuffed animals, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon features:

A toy version of the original wagon.

Perfect for gift baskets, home decor or holding small toys.

Seamless steel body and working handle.

Durable rolling wheels for lasting quality.

