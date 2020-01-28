Snag an iconic Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon for $10 at Amazon (Save 33%)

- Jan. 28th 2020 2:49 pm ET

$10
0

Amazon is offering the Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon for $9.97 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Walmart when opting for in-store pickup. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is within $0.13 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This toy wagon features a seamless steel body with “no-scratch” edges, a handle, and durable wheels that roll for easy toting of whatever is inside. It is smaller version than the original wagon, measuring just over 12-inches long. An iconic look makes it great for storing toys, stuffed animals, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re on the lookout for a fun children’s gift, you could opt for a 10-pack of Play-Doh instead. Going this route will only cost $8, cutting today’s spending by 20%. Each container is non-toxic and sports a unique color.

Oh, and don’t forget about the 8-bit Mega Man Figure Sets we just spotted. They start from $5.50 which yields up to 45% in savings.

Radio Flyer Little Red Toy Wagon features:

  • A toy version of the original wagon.
  • Perfect for gift baskets, home decor or holding small toys.
  • Seamless steel body and working handle.
  • Durable rolling wheels for lasting quality.

