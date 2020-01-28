This is the place to find all of the best Mac and iOS app deals every day of the week. From productivity apps to help you through the work day to games that keep you busy on your commutes, you’ll find all of the most notable price drops right here. Today’s collection is highlighted by deals on titles like Extra Mile – Mileage Tracker, Spirit Roots, Money Pro: Personal Finance, Disk Clean Pro, and more. Down below you’ll find a complete list of today’s best iOS app deals curated by hand for you:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Extra Mile – Mileage Tracker: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 1Contact Pro – Contact Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Swift Miles – Mileage Tracker: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Voice Builder: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alook Browser – 2x Speed: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Spirit Roots: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Total Video Converter Pro: DVD: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Disk Clean Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Duplicate Photos Fixer Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Meter Readings: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fliptastic Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phraseaholic Phrase of the Day: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Minims – A New Beginning: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SUBURBIA City Building Game: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: HappyCow Find Vegan Food: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Hospital: FREE (Reg. $4)

iPad: AudioKit FM Player 2: DX + AU: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: AudioKit Digital D1 Synth + AU: $7 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Spirit Roots:

Spirit Roots is a traditional 2D platformer where you run, jump, fight, evade traps, collect coins, and beat bosses. With a stitched-together artwork, the visual will remind you of the scenes from the movie Coraline. The fighting was so fierce that in the end only one small piece remained of each of the planets. At that point, the inhabitants of all of the planets decided that they would have to stop fighting in order to survive. So, they stitched together the remaining pieces of their worlds into one large planet wi

