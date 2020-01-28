TP-Link’s vintage filament-style Kasa Smart LED Bulb is now at a low of $13

- Jan. 28th 2020 2:02 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart LED Bulb for $12.99 Prime shipped. Down nearly 25% from its regular rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting a unique look in any lamp, this is perfect. It offers an old-style filament look, which is perfect for antique vibes. This bulb ties into the entire TP-Link Kasa lineup, which works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant. You’ll also net dimmable capabilities, a soft white glow, and no hub requirement, making it super simple to install and use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While today’s lead deal is $13 for a single bulb, you can outfit your home for less by ditching the smart features. Westinghouse offers a 60W LED bulb for under $2.50 Prime shipped, which is perfect for those who are on tighter budgets.

Also, don’t forget about the deal that we found on Eve’s HomeKit Light Strip, which is back at its all-time low of $60. This is a 25% discount, and brings Apple’s HomeKit into the mix, instead of Alexa or Assistant.

TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart Bulb features:

  • Control your LED filament smart bulb from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa Smart app (iOS, Android)
  • Kasa Filament Smart Bulb, Soft White’s 2700K temperature works well for any environment
  • Kasa Smart’s LED filament bulb has an expansive dimming range that can be controlled conveniently with the Kasa Smart app
  • The Kasa Filament Smart Bulb, Soft White connects directly to your home’s secure WiFi network

