Add gigabit Ethernet to any computer with this USB 3.0 adapter, now $10

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Gigabit Ethernet to USB 3.0 Adapter for $9.99 Prime shipped. Down nearly 25% from its regular going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically. If your computer didn’t ship with an Ethernet port from the factory, this is a great way to add one. It’s compact and portable, requiring no extra power. You’ll just need to have a spare USB port to use it, which just about every computer has. This is built to work with both laptops and desktops, ensuring any of your computers enjoy Gigabit networking speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Don’t forget to check out the UniFi Dream Machine Pro, which just launched with Protect NVR, an upgradeable hard drive, and more.

For whole-home networking, be sure to check out eero. This is what I choose to cover my apartment with wireless internet and love it. Amazon currently offers 20% off, so be sure to check that out before it’s too late.

TP-Link Gigabit Ethernet to USB 3.0 features:

The TP-Link UE300 is a Gigabit Ethernet Adapter that enables you to turn your laptop’s USB port into an RJ45 Ethernet port. Switch from an unstable wireless connection to a stable high speed Ethernet connection

Take your speed to the next level with the UE300 Ethernet adapter. Experience full 10/100/1000Mbps Gigabit Ethernet performance over your laptop’s USB 3. 0 port and elevate your browsing experience to transfer files, play games, video chat, and stream HD videos seamlessly

Does not support Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii. Compatible with IEEE 802. 3, IEEE 802. 3U and IEEE 802. 3ab. Supports IEEE 802. 3az (Energy Efficient Ethernet). backwards compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 standard

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!