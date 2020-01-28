Smartphone Accessories: Tribit MaxSound Plus IPX7 Speaker $41 (26% off), more

- Jan. 28th 2020 10:26 am ET

0

Tribit Direct via Amazon offers its MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $41.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $56, it just dropped to $48, with today’s offer taking off an extra $6 and saving you 26% overall. This is also $3 under our previous mention. Tribit’s Bluetooth speaker features an audio array comprised of larger drivers and “powerful” amplifiers which is complemented by advanced sound processing tech. It comes wrapped in an IPX7-waterproof casing and you’ll be able to enjoy 20-hours of audio playback on a single charge as well. Sure you won’t be able to rock out pool-side for a few months, but this speaker is great for listening to music around the house and more in the meantime. It carries a 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,900 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker’s latest AirPods-esque earbuds under $50 for just the second time
  • UAG iPhone XS Max Rugged Case: $22.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 
  • CHOETECH 15W Wireless Charger: $25 (Reg. $38) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Aukey Key Series Bluetooth Earbuds: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
    • w/ code 6ITFVCCW

Tuned by Tribit’s excellent audio engineers, each speaker has been painstakingly crafted to achieve an unmatched musical performance, that’s why Tribit MaxSound Plus bluetooth speaker turns any environment into a theater of sound. Consider this speaker your backstage pass to every song on the planet. Access to all of the world’s music has never been easier.

Active lifestyle? Unpredictable weather? No problem. The MaxSound Plus handles the elements like it handles the genres. The Bluetooth speaker comes with totally waterproof feature, giving you resistance to water, dust, sand, and the element du jour.

