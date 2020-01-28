Withings’ Steel Hybrid Smartwatch is within pennies of an Amazon low at $63.50

Amazon is offering the Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch for $63.61 shipped. That’s $66 off what Withings charges, around $30 less than recent Amazon pricing, and is within $0.18 of the lowest price we have tracked there. It just so happens that my wife wears this watch. She really likes its style and simple activity tracking capabilities. It can even track sleep and provide you with metrics in the companion app. Above all else is the fact that it doesn’t require daily charging. That’s right, the replaceable battery lasts up to 8-months. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

It’s no joke that the Withings Steel battery lasts 8-months. I bought this watch back in May and it just died so we swapped out the battery. We didn’t have any on-hand which meant that we had to wait a day or two for shipping. Save yourself the wait and keep two Energizer CR2025 Batteries on-hand for $3.

Since you’re considering a hybrid smartwatch, don’t forget to peek at Fossil’s Commuter offering for $77.50. We spotted this deal yesterday for $79, but it has dropped another $1.50, yielding a match of the Amazon low.

Withings Steel Hybrid Smartwatch features:

24/7 seamless tracking – Automatic walk, run, swim & 10+ activities recognized. Plus calories burned & distance

Sleep monitoring – Sleep cycle analysis plus silent vibrating alarm with Smart Wake-Up to wake you at the optimal point

Premium materials – Stainless steel, chrome hands, silicone sport strap

