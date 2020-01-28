Refresh your yoga kit with an all-time low on the 6-piece Amazon set at $13

Today only, Woot is offering the 6-piece AmazonBasics 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat Set for $12.99. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $45 at Amazon, it just started to drop down in price and is now usually available for between $30 and $37. Today’s deal represents the lowest price we have tracked in any color. This set (along with this Lululemon sale) is an ideal way to refresh your entire yoga kit in one fell swoop and breath new life into your 2020 workout plans. It comes with a 1.4-inch thick TPE yoga mat, a yoga belt, a pair of blocks and two fast-drying towels, as well as a bag to carry it all in. The mat itself measures out at 74 x 24 x 1/4-inches and the whole package ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

All things considered, most basic yoga mats, without all the extras, go for more than today’s lead deal. Although, you could score the best-selling BalanceFrom GoYoga mat for under $12 Prime shipped. It’s not quite as big and you won’t get all the add-on goodies here, but it is one the highest-rated options on Amazon.

While we are talking health and fitness, Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with protein powders and vitamins today starting from $12. We also have a great deal running on Trigger Point foam rollers plus even more in our Sports/Fitness Guide. But if it’s your workout audio that needs an upgrade, look no further than these deals on truly wireless earbuds from Bose, Amazon, and Beats.

AmazonBasics 1/4-Inch Yoga Mat Set:

Take your workout to the next level with help from this six-piece yoga-mat set from AmazonBasics. Ideal for beginners and experienced yogis alike, the AmazonBasics yoga-mat set helps you get the most out of your workout. The six-piece set includes a yoga mat, a yoga belt, two high-density yoga blocks, a fast-drying yoga-mat towel, and a fast-drying hand towel. A bonus yoga bag comes included for easy carrying.

