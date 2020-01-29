Score an 8-Qt. multi-cooker for the family at $40 shipped today (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Regularly listed at as much as $120 at Best Buy, today’s deal is within $5 of the 2019 holiday price, matching the best deals before that, and is now at the lowest total we can find. With an 8-quart capacity, this model safely lands in the family-sized 1-pot meal solution category. It features 12, 1-touch cooking modes to support a wide range of recipes along with a warming function. This model features heat-resistant handles, a stainless steel build, and dishwasher-safe removable parts. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While today’s lead deal is about as affordable as it gets for a highly-rated 8-quart cooker like this, that might be overkill for smaller families or solo dinners. Fortunately, we are still tracking a fantastic deal on the 6-quart version of today’s featured deal. Jump over to our previous post for all the details and the $30 sale price.

However, if it’s an air fryer you’re after, we have several options on sale right now starting from just $40 right here. Also, be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s best kitchenware deals and discounts on items for around the house.

Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker :

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!