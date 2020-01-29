Wednesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: Ray-Ban Sunglasses, Timbuk2, Cuisinart Coffee Maker, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Ray-Ban, Oakley, GUCCI, more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP Valentine’s Day Sale
- Eddie Bauer’s offering its best prices of the season with deals from $15
- Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off popular boots, sneakers, more
- Eastbay takes 25% off your order including Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more
- Lululemon offers the Grid Tech Pants for $79 shipped (Reg. $118)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Abercrombie takes up to 70% off clearance + extra 20% off your purchase
- Timex takes up to 50% off watches and accessories that will elevate your look
- Timbuk2’s offering up to 50% off + extra 10% off your purchase: MacBook bags, more
- Lucky Brand offers up to 50% off all of its sale styles from $10
- LOFT takes 50% off all full-price tops and leggings for just $20
Home Goods and more |
- Score 96 cups of Starbucks Pike Place coffee pods from $38 today (Reg. $50)
- Cuisinart’s modern 12-Cup Coffee Maker drops down to $50 (Today only, 50% off)
- eufy’s discounted robot vacuum bundles a HealthKit smart scale: $153 (Save 40%)
- Make a latte or cappuccino at home with this $30 electric milk frother
- Amazon shaves 40% off DEWALT’s 18-Pc. Screwdriving Set, reducing it to $6.50
