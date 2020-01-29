Eddie Bauer’s offering its best prices of the season with deals from $15

- Jan. 29th 2020 9:55 am ET

0

Today only, the Eddie Bauer Flash Sale offers its best prices of the season with deals from just $15. Prices are as marked. Plus, Eddie Bauer is offering an extra 40% off clearance items with code FROST40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Eddie Favorite Flannel Shirt is a notable deal from this event. It’s currently marked down to $20. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $75. This shirt is timeless and has a cotton brushed material for added comfort. It’s available in seven color options and rated 4.5/5 stars with over 240 reviews. Find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Backcountry’s White Out Sale that’s offering up to 65% off its in-house brand.

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
