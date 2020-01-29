eufy’s discounted robot vacuum bundles a HealthKit smart scale: $153 (Save 40%)

EufyHome via Amazon is offering the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim Robot Vacuum + C1 Smart Scale for $152.99 shipped. Note: to score this discount be sure to add both items to your cart, clip any on-page coupons, and apply code EUFYSCALEC1 during checkout. Valued at $269, this bundle shaves $115 off the typical rate and combined is the best offer we have tracked. This robot vacuum aims to take cleaning off your plate while fitting underneath lots of furniture that would otherwise be difficult to do. It’s smart enough to automatically increase suction power when it detects tough spots. Owners will enjoy up to 100-minutes of vacuuming between charges. Benefits found in eufy’s C1 Smart Scale include automatic syncing of twelve body measurements to popular platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Just like nearly everything else, vacuums suffer from wear and tear. Luckily today’s savings leave you with plenty to score this $19 replacement part kit. It includes a rolling brush, 8 side brushes, and 8 filters, ensuring your investment continues to pay off far into the future.

While we’re talking home goods, did you see that Dyson’s Lightcycle Morph? It expands on its first Lightcycle smart lamp that debuted back in March. The new version sets its sights on being a floor lamp, compared to the desk-sized option the company released originally. Head over to today’s release coverage to learn more.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Slim features:

All-New RoboVac: Re-engineered to be the slimmest* RoboVac (2.85”) but with quiet operation and increased suction power at 1300Pa. Walking Speed-10.5 in/s

BoostIQ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

