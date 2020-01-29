Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off popular boots, sneakers, more

The Merrell Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of boots, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping on orders of $120 or more. For men, the Ontario Mid Boots are on sale for $96 and originally were priced at $120. This versatile boot has a mesh lining to keep you breathable and a ridgid outsole that promotes traction. These boots are also waterproof and great for outdoor adventures such as hiking. Better yet? You can also find them in a women’s style for the same price. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tremblant 8-inch Polar Boots $110 (Orig. $220)
- Thermo Snowdrift Zip Boots $78 (Orig. $130)
- Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Sneakers $104 (Orig. $130)
- Trail Glove 5 Sneaker $70 (Orig. $100)
- Ontario Mid Boots $96 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Holly Mid Lace Boots $78 (Orig. $130)
- Andover Tall Waterproof Boots $120 (Orig. $200)
- Gridway Sneaker $104 (Orig. $130)
- Ontario Mid Boots $96 (Orig. $120)
- Thermo Snowdrift Mid Boots $78 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
