Rey’s centerpiece from Starkiller Base is yours at under $14 (Reg. up to $50)

Amazon is offering the Star Wars The Black Series Centerpiece Rey from Starkiller Base at $13.87 Prime shipped. For comparison, this has a regular list price of $50, though it did go for around $20-30 for a few months. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a Star Wars fan, then this is a must-have addition to any collection. Included is a high-detail replica of Rey, the fierce young Jedi from the series. The scene is set as she lunges forward on Starkiller Base with her lightsaber in hand. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Looking for something a little different? Check out Star Wars The Black Series The Child Toy, which is just $10 Prime shipped right now. While it depicts a different scene than today’s lead deal, there’s no doubting that The Child was a fan-favorite of Star Wars aficionados who loved The Mandalorian.

For those on the hunt to find the best Rise of Skywalker merch overall, we’ve got your back. Check out our huge roundup which offers Funkos, LEGO, and more.

Star Wars Centerpiece Rey features:

Launch into lightspeed adventures with a collection of classic and new characters, vehicles, and role-play items that feature the authentic movie-styling and battle action of the Star Wars universe

Build your Star Wars collection with the authentic, highly detailed Star Wars collectible figures, vehicles, and force FX light sabers from the black series

Advance into battle with role play gear that includes blasters, masks, and iconic, customizable light sabers that are Part of the Star Wars blade builders system

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!