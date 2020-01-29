A $90 Ring Peephole Doorbell Cam discount undercuts previous lows, now $109

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $109 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. With Ring Peephole Cam, the Amazon-owned company takes the secret sauce found in its other video doorbells and adds a physical hole for looking out the door. This blends technology with a standard peephole, allowing you to use the app when it makes sense and an eye when it doesn’t. Since it’s Alexa-compatible, you’ll have the ability to bring up a live feed on devices like Fire TV and Echo Show. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

A no-brainer way to put today’s savings to work involves nabbing an extra Ring Rechargeable Battery Pack for $29. Having owned a couple Ring Video Doorbell 2 for a couple years, I can’t recommend this highly-enough. Having a backup ensures that I can swap batteries out without getting stuck with hours of downtime.

Oh, and don’t miss out on the Samsung SmartThings Hub deal we found. Currently priced at $55.50, you can score 30% in savings and bring a whole world of automation opportunities to your burgeoning smart home.

Ring Peephole Cam features:

Upgrade your door’s peephole with a 1080p HD video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.

Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

