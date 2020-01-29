A $90 Ring Peephole Doorbell Cam discount undercuts previous lows, now $109

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $109 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. With Ring Peephole Cam, the Amazon-owned company takes the secret sauce found in its other video doorbells and adds a physical hole for looking out the door. This blends technology with a standard peephole, allowing you to use the app when it makes sense and an eye when it doesn’t. Since it’s Alexa-compatible, you’ll have the ability to bring up a live feed on devices like Fire TV and Echo Show. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
A no-brainer way to put today’s savings to work involves nabbing an extra Ring Rechargeable Battery Pack for $29. Having owned a couple Ring Video Doorbell 2 for a couple years, I can’t recommend this highly-enough. Having a backup ensures that I can swap batteries out without getting stuck with hours of downtime.
Oh, and don’t miss out on the Samsung SmartThings Hub deal we found. Currently priced at $55.50, you can score 30% in savings and bring a whole world of automation opportunities to your burgeoning smart home.
Ring Peephole Cam features:
- Upgrade your door’s peephole with a 1080p HD video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.
- Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.
