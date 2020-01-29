This productivity Mac app blocks distractions so you get more done: $10 (Orig. $19)

For most new year’s resolutions, they require high levels of discipline and repetition. It is always to wander off a Youtube rabbit hole or jump from a random Wikipedia page to another, especially when you are trying to meet a work deadline or about to sit down to start on an essay. Focus – Website & Application Blocked for MacOS helps to block out all distractions so you can get more done. This productivity Mac app is currently $9.99 (Orig. $19) at 9to5Toys Specials.

With a click, Focus for Mac turns your computer into an ideal work environment. One of the main features is a website and app blocker. Users are able to create a list of domains to block on Chrome, Safari, and Firefox during focus times. In addition, the app can block native macOS applications like Slack. If users are ever tempted to access a blocked webpage or application during focus times, customizable motivational quotes pop up to help users get back in track.

Another key feature is the ability to set ongoing focus times. Users are able to set focus schedules on a daily, weekly, or weekend basis allowing users to build habit. To ensure that you are working optimally, you are able to visually track your productivity.

Get more done today with one of these Focus plans: Productivity Plan for $9.99 (Orig. $19), Professional Plan for $19.99 (Orig. $39), or the Unlimited Plan for $29.99 (Orig. $129).

