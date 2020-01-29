Upgrade for the Super Bowl: Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR TV $478 (Reg. $600+)

Walmart offers the Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $477.99 shipped. Need it by the Super Bowl? We’re currently seeing in-store pickup as an option today at many Walmart locations. Also at B&H. Originally closer to $800, we typically see this TV sell for $600 or more. Today’s deal is a match of the Black Friday price from 2019. With 4K and HDR support, this 65-inch Samsung UHDTV delivers on both specs and price. Notable features include 120Hz refresh rates, HDR10 support, and two HDMI inputs. It’s a solid option if you need something lighter on the wallet for this year’s big game but don’t want to sacrifice on screen size. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

With the Super Bowl just a few days away, there are plenty of ways to upgrade your home theater setup. Our guide walks you through the best options to take your TV and audio to the next level before the weekend. Top picks start at just $50, which you can find right here.

Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV features:

Step up from Full HD with the clarity of the NU6900. Get 4X the resolution of Full HD, plus non-4K TV content is upscaled to 4K via a powerful UHD engine. This TV is a clear upgrade for your content. With PurColor?, enjoy millions of shades of color fine tuned to create an incredibly vibrant picture. Enjoy stunning high dynamic range content including the latest HDR10+ content that adjusts picture quality scene by scene.

