Store it all on WD’s Elements 12TB Desktop HDD at $187 (Reg. up to $280)

- Jan. 29th 2020 2:48 pm ET

0

Western Digital is offering its WD Elements 12TB Desktop External Hard Drive for $186.99 shipped with the code LOCAL700 at checkout. Normally $280, both Amazon and Best Buy have this drive on sale for $220 right now and our last mention was $190. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re looking for a large storage option to keep files, music, movies, and more backed up on, this is it. Plus, if you run a Plex server, this offers a vast amount of storage to expand your media hosting capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now, if you’re wanting something a little more compact, check out WD’s Elements Portable Hard Drive at $60 shipped on Amazon. It offers 2TB of storage, which is 1/6th the amount in today’s lead deal. However, it requires no external power source and is perfect for taking on-the-go. Plus, it’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

However, if you recently upgraded the hard drive in your computer, be sure to repurpose the old HDD. This enclosure is just $8 Prime shipped and will let you transform a previously-useless piece of hardware into something used all the time.

WD 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive features:

  • Fast data transfers
  • High-capacity add-on storage
  • Plug-and-play ready for Windows PCs
  • Western Digital quality inside and out
  • 2-Year manufacturer’s limited warranty

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

