Brickyard Building Block sets from $11 in today’s Gold Box (Up to 30% off)

- Jan. 30th 2020 8:23 am ET

30% off from $12
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DynaMax (99% positive feedback in the last 30 days) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off Brickyard Building Blocks sets. Shipping is free on everything for Prime members or in orders over $25. You can score the Brickyard Building 163-piece STEM Toys Engineering Kit for $19.95. Designed to enhance STEAM-related learning skills, this set includes a full color guide with instructions for 42 different building projects. It also comes with four dual-purpose wrenches, a kid-friendly screwdriver, and more tools so up to four builders can join in on the fun. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Today’s Gold Box has even more building kits on sale starting from $15 right here. You’ll even find some baseplates from $12 to create your own custom builds with pieces from other Brickyard sets and the like. Everything carries 4+ star rating

However, if you prefer to stick with the big boys, go bookmark our LEGO Guide. On top of these building kit deals from $11, be sure to check out the new LEGO Technic Lamborghini set and the upcoming Fast & Furious collaboration.

Brickyard 163-piece STEM Toys Kit:

We give you MORE blocks, MORE wrenches, MORE movable wheels, MORE plates, and MORE nuts & bolts than any other set. Because we’re so confident you’ll love our STEM Construction Engineering Building Blocks, it’s backed by our NO-HASSLE SATISFACTION GUARANTEE. Designed to enhance your children’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math skills. Improve your kids’ imagination and creativity by challenging them to build their own cars, animals, robots and anything they can imagine! 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

