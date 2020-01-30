Columbia’s Web Specials are up to 60% off with this promo code: Jackets, more

- Jan. 30th 2020 10:57 am ET

0

Columbia is offering up to 60% off its web specials with code WINTER60 at checkout. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. Keep warm when outing the cold with the Winter Rebellion Down Parka Jacket. Originally priced at $350, however during the sale it’s marked down to $160. This jacket comes in three color options and is totally waterproof, which makes it great for winter adventures. It also has breathable features to keep you comfortable and has goose-down material to help promote warmth. You can easily store your essentials in its three large pockets. Find the rest of our top picks from Columbia below and be sure to check out The North Face’s Winter Sale with 30% off jackets, vests, and more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

