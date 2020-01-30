Deep deals on commercial-grade entrance mats at Amazon starting from $26 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off WaterHog floor mats. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid reviews on everything. One standout here is the WaterHog Fashion Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat (5 x 3-feet) for $47.27. Regularly available at just over $58 at Amazon, today’s offer is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked in the last year. It is made of a Polypropylene fiber that is ideal for outdoor use and “dries quickly.” This model implements a ridged construction to store dirt beneath the shoe level and resist fading, while its reinforced face nubs prevent the mat from getting crushed in high traffic areas. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. Head below for even more floor mat deals from $26.
Also part of today’s sale, the 3 x 2-foot WaterHog Eco Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat is on sale for $26.15. Down from the regularly $33+, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best total we can find. This particular model carries 4+ star rating from over 540 Amazon customers and you’ll find even more options from today’s sale right here.
Be sure to give the AmazonBasics alternative a look as well. Starting from just over $17, you can save slightly more with the retail giant’s highly-rated in-house mats. Rated 4+ stars.
But while we are talking home decor and the like, have a look at the Wayfair Foundstone line and Target’s new Hearth & Hand collection.
WaterHog Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat
- Polypropylene fiber system dries quickly and is suitable for outdoor use
- Unique ridged construction effectively stores dirt and moisture beneath shoe level
- Exclusive rubber reinforced face nubs prevent pile from crushing in high traffic areas, thereby maintaining high performance and extending product life
- Not adversely affected by salt or ice melt
