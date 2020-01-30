Deep deals on commercial-grade entrance mats at Amazon starting from $26 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off WaterHog floor mats. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid reviews on everything. One standout here is the WaterHog Fashion Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat (5 x 3-feet) for $47.27. Regularly available at just over $58 at Amazon, today’s offer is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked in the last year. It is made of a Polypropylene fiber that is ideal for outdoor use and “dries quickly.” This model implements a ridged construction to store dirt beneath the shoe level and resist fading, while its reinforced face nubs prevent the mat from getting crushed in high traffic areas. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. Head below for even more floor mat deals from $26.

Also part of today’s sale, the 3 x 2-foot WaterHog Eco Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat is on sale for $26.15. Down from the regularly $33+, today’s offer is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in over a year and the best total we can find. This particular model carries 4+ star rating from over 540 Amazon customers and you’ll find even more options from today’s sale right here.

Be sure to give the AmazonBasics alternative a look as well. Starting from just over $17, you can save slightly more with the retail giant’s highly-rated in-house mats. Rated 4+ stars.

But while we are talking home decor and the like, have a look at the Wayfair Foundstone line and Target’s new Hearth & Hand collection.

WaterHog Commercial-Grade Entrance Mat

Polypropylene fiber system dries quickly and is suitable for outdoor use

Unique ridged construction effectively stores dirt and moisture beneath shoe level

Exclusive rubber reinforced face nubs prevent pile from crushing in high traffic areas, thereby maintaining high performance and extending product life

Not adversely affected by salt or ice melt

