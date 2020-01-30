DSW’s Huge Boot Clearance Event takes up to 75% off Cole Haan, Sperry, more

DSW’s Huge Boot Clearance Event takes up to 75% off select styles including top brands from Cole Haan, Rockport, Steve Madden, Sperry, and more. Prices are as marked. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan Nathan Cap Toe Boots. This style is currently on sale for $105, which is down from its original rate of $250. These boots are very stylish and versatile to dress up or down. They also have a cushioned insole for added comfort throughout the day and a rigid sole promotes traction. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Cole Haan Nathan Cap Toe Boots $105 (Orig. $250)
- Rockport Storm Front Alpine Boots $90 (Orig. $145)
- Rockport Garett Chukka Boots $90 (Orig. $120)
- Steve Madden Gabun Boots $80 (Orig. $125)
- Aston Grey Helani Boots $70 (Orig. $250)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sperry Syren Misty Duck Boots $91 (Orig. $150)
- Dolce Vita Tavin Booties $65 (Orig. $152)
- CC Corso Como Bryant Boots $120 (Orig. $229)
- Sperry Walker Atlantic Boots $55 (Orig. $80)
- Vince Camuto Flunna Booties $80 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off boots, sneakers, and more.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!