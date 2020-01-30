DSW’s Huge Boot Clearance Event takes up to 75% off Cole Haan, Sperry, more

- Jan. 30th 2020 8:46 am ET

DSW’s Huge Boot Clearance Event takes up to 75% off select styles including top brands from Cole Haan, Rockport, Steve Madden, Sperry, and more. Prices are as marked. DSW VIP Members (free to sign up) receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Cole Haan Nathan Cap Toe Boots. This style is currently on sale for $105, which is down from its original rate of $250. These boots are very stylish and versatile to dress up or down. They also have a cushioned insole for added comfort throughout the day and a rigid sole promotes traction. Rated 4.7/5 stars from DSW customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off boots, sneakers, and more.

