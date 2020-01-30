Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases $4 (Reg. up to $11), more

Ringke’s official eBay storefront is currently offering a selection of its iPhone 11 Pro cases for $3.99 shipped. Find iPhone 11 and Pro Max cases for the same price as well. There are a variety of options to choose from, though one standout is the Fusion-X Fitted Case in black. Just use the dropdown menu to select this style. Normally selling for $11 at Amazon, it has never gone for less than $9 before, with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Featuring a black, rugged TPU bumper, this case has a transparent finish for showing off the design of your handset. It won’t get in the way of Qi charging capabilities and the unique exterior adds some extra grip as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 840 customers.

Reinforced inner and outer corner barriers specially crafted to protect your device for 24/7 from both sides against falls or drops. The rugged exterior TPU bumper provides boosted grip control for comfortable handling. Slim crystal clear PC gives transparency and offers durable, solid protection for the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s stainless steel matte glass finish back. Ringke Fusion X compatible with most screen protectors and supports wireless charging.

