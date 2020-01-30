Lexar’s 2-in-1 card reader is a must-have for content creators at $15

Amazon offers the Lexar Professional USB 3.0 Dual-Slot Card Reader for $14.99. Also available at B&H for the same price, today only. You would’ve originally paid $35 for this accessory but it trends around $25 these days. This is also a new Amazon all-time low by a few dollars. Lexar delivers an all-in-one solution for pro-grade content creators thanks to SD and Compact Flash card support. The compact design can be easily tossed in your bag and plugged into USB 3.0 devices wherever adventures take you. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

Need USB-C connectivity? A microSD card slot? Consider going with Anker’s 2-in-1 USB-C card reader featuring both microSD and SD support. It sells for a few dollars less at Amazon but comes with stellar ratings and a low-profile design. An ideal pairing for the latest MacBooks.

Head over to the latest Anker accessory sale for more deals on chargers, speakers, and various other tech essentials. This year’s annual Super Bowl sale includes a number of must-have products for any mobile Mac or PC setup.

Lexar Dual-Slot Card Reader features:

Leverages SuperSpeed USB 3.0 technology for high-speed file transfers, with a USB interface speed up to 500MB/s

Ultimate high-speed performance to accelerate digital workflow

Maximizes speed and bandwidth of USB 3.0 computers, and supports the latest UDMA CompactFlash (including UDMA 7), SDXCTM, and SD UHS-I/UHS-II (SD 3.0) card formats

Enables concurrent and card-to-card file transfers

