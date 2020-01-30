NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System has dropped to $180 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Today only, Woot offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi 3-Pack in certified refurbished condition for $179.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Originally selling for $350, like you’ll still find right now at Best Buy for a new model, that’s good for a 50% discount overall. Today’s offer comes within $5 of our previous mention and is the second-best we’ve tracked in months. Dishing out 2.2 Gb/s speeds across up to 6,000-square feet of coverage, this Orbi mesh system is a great way to blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Included alongside the main router are two satellites and the entire package touts seven Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and a 90-day NETGEAR warranty completes the package. More details below.

Leave the NETGEAR ecosystem and instead opt to center your home network around Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System at $95 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get the same 802.11ac speeds, but with only 3,500-square feet of coverage. Another trade-off here is that you’re only getting two total Gigabit Ethernet ports, as only the main router has wired connectivity. But for a more budget-friendly setup, this option comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating and will surely do the trick.

We’re also still seeing an ASUS Wi-Fi 6 marked down to a new all-time low of $121. Plus, Ubiquiti is also out with its latest networking upgrade, the UniFi Dream Machine Pro. Check out all of the details right here.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6,000 square feet of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!