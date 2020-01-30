NETGEAR’s Orbi 802.11ac Mesh System has dropped to $180 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

- Jan. 30th 2020 9:18 am ET

Get this deal
Orig. $350 $180
0

Today only, Woot offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi 3-Pack in certified refurbished condition for $179.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Originally selling for $350, like you’ll still find right now at Best Buy for a new model, that’s good for a 50% discount overall. Today’s offer comes within $5 of our previous mention and is the second-best we’ve tracked in months. Dishing out 2.2 Gb/s speeds across up to 6,000-square feet of coverage, this Orbi mesh system is a great way to blanket your home in 802.11ac Wi-Fi. Included alongside the main router are two satellites and the entire package touts seven Gigabit Ethernet ports as well. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and a 90-day NETGEAR warranty completes the package. More details below.

Leave the NETGEAR ecosystem and instead opt to center your home network around Tenda Nova’s Whole Home Mesh System at $95 when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll get the same 802.11ac speeds, but with only 3,500-square feet of coverage. Another trade-off here is that you’re only getting two total Gigabit Ethernet ports, as only the main router has wired connectivity. But for a more budget-friendly setup, this option comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating and will surely do the trick.

We’re also still seeing an ASUS Wi-Fi 6 marked down to a new all-time low of $121. Plus, Ubiquiti is also out with its latest networking upgrade, the UniFi Dream Machine Pro. Check out all of the details right here.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6,000 square feet of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $350 $180
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

woot

woot
Netgear

Netgear
Networking

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go