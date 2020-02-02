Score Apple’s official 61W USB-C wall charger at an Amazon low of $54.50

- Feb. 2nd 2020 1:09 pm ET

0

Amazon offers Apple’s official 61W USB-C Wall Charger for $54.55 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $69 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. Apple’s official wall charger delivers 61W of power, making it a suitable companion for MacBooks and the latest iPads alike. Although it doesn’t match the 16-inch MacBook Pro charger included with purchase, this model will still deliver enough juice to keep you running. Learn more here.

Save further by going with Anker’s alternative instead. Clip the on-page 25% off coupon and drop your price down even further. You’ll still get 60W of output here alongside a collapsible design and a built-in LED status light. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Apple 61W USB-C Wall Charger features:

  • The 61W USB-C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go.
  • USB-C Power Adapter
  • USB-C Charge Cable sold separately

