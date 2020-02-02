Save up to 30% on Botanic Hearth shampoo conditioner bundles from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Botanic Hearth (100% positive all-time feedback from over 17,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of its hair care sets headlined by the Peppermint Oil Shampoo and Conditioner bundle at $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low. This Botanic Hearth set includes two 16-ounce bottles of “hair blooming” formula packed with Keratin. It’s said to help fight hair loss and is “enriched with a blend of nourishing and restorative ingredients to promotes long thick hair.” Over 190 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. More below.

If the featured shampoo and conditioner set isn’t doing it for you, then consider Tea Tree version instead for $11.98 Prime shipped. This bundle typically fetches $26 and marks a new low, just like the aforementioned set. Rated 4/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Peppermint Oil Shampoo and Conditioner bundle:

Botanic Hearth Peppermint Shampoo & Conditioner Set is made with 100% pure peppermint oil is an invigorating hair cleanser and conditioner set enriched with a blend of nourishing and restorative ingredients to promotes long thick hair. Peppermint essential oil is known for its refreshing scent, this shampoo and conditioner set will leave your hair and scalp feeling clean, refreshed, and invigorated.

