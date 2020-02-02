Amazon takes 20% off select leather messenger bags and accessories from $15

- Feb. 2nd 2020 10:40 am ET

From $15
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DHK USA (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon taking 20% off a selection of leather bags and accessories headlined by its 18-inch Vintage Messenger Bag for $52.79 shipped. Usually selling for $65, today’s offer saves you $12 and is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year at Amazon. Sporting a vintage leather design, this messenger bag has three compartments for storing all of your gear. There’s a built-in 16-inch laptop sleeve as well as a slot for an iPad or other tablets. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for some additional ways to enhance your everyday carry. Prices start at $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.

DHK 18-inch Vintage Messenger Bag features:

A perfect companion for your college office and other use – Made with Hands Genuine leather messenger bag Going office or collage need something to carry all your essentials like laptop , files , folder and belonging and to keep them at one place our leather laptop bag is perfect for all your needs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $15
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

DHK

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go