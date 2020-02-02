Slash up to 80% off select science Kindle eBook titles starting at $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of top science Kindle eBook reads with deals starting at $0.99. Each of the discounted titles will become permanent additions to your digital collection, and you’ll find a pretty wide range of genres in today’s sale including biographies and memoirs, novels, and more all centered around scientific topics. Many of these eBooks normally sell for $10 or more, so today is a great chance to get acclaimed reads without spending full price. Ratings are pretty great across the board here, and in fact, most books carry best-seller status in their respective genres. So what are you waiting for? Check out the entire selection of eBooks right here.
Treat your digital library to some new comics as well by swinging by ComiXology’s recent up to 60% off Marvel Heroes Reborn sale from $1. Plus, you’ll also be able to save on a variety of other series like Star Trek, Wonder Woman, Attack on Titan, and more.
The Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe synopsis:
The USA TODAY bestseller is now in paperback with a new chapter on Global Warming! This all-encompassing guide to skeptical thinking from podcast host and academic neurologist at Yale University School of Medicine Steven Novella and his SGU co-hosts, which Richard Wiseman calls “the perfect primer for anyone who wants to separate fact from fiction.”
