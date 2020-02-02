Keep your car clean with this corded automative vacuum for $21 (Reg. $30)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, uShop One (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the ThisWorx TWC-01 Corded Car Vacuum for $21.27 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This automotive vacuum is a great way to keep the inside of your car clean, whether its just accumulated dust or some other mess. Included alongside the vacuum itself, you’ll score three different novels and some additional accessories, which can all be carried in a convenient case. Over 6,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating, amounting to best-seller status at Amazon.

Those looking to tidy up their cars won’t find a more affordable option when it comes to handheld vacuums. Most other options at Amazon sell for $30 or more, making the lead deal cost-effective way to keep things clean.

ThisWorx TWC-01 Corded Car Vacuum features:

Save time and money and get professional results yourself every time

he car vacuum’s powerful 106w motor and strong metal turbine leave nothing behind

Reach every spot with the 16ft long power cord, elastic hose and nozzle set

The in-car vacuum cleaner features a trash container and lid that shuts off to prevent your trash from falling out.

