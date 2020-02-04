Record your spring break road trip with a 1080p dash cam at just $30 ($20 off)

Apeman Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $29.99 shipped with the code GGCOO44W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you don’t have a dash camera in your car yet, this is a great time to add one. Spring break is around a month or so away, and a dash cam ensures you’re prepared for the big road trip. Whether you’re wanting to protect yourself in case of an accident or just record the gorgeous drive you have planned, this model takes video in 1080p. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget a microSD card to keep your recordings safe on. This one is under $7.50 Prime shipped and gets the job done quite well. Don’t worry about the lower amount of storage space, as the dash camera will remove the oldest video files to make room for new ones automatically.

Not sure what dash camera to grab? We highlight a few of our favorites over in this guide, walking you through some of the more crucial elements to consider when shopping.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

1080P FULL HD & SUPER NIGHT VISION – 1080P Full HD recording and advanced sensor ensure full high-definition recording during the day and night. Equipped with a wide-angle camera of 170°, it captures every detail on the way.

24/7 REASSURING ALL-WEATHER MONITORING – The car recorder includes Motion Detection and Parking Monitoring. It automatically starts recording when it detects a collision or shakes, providing you with security every moment.

LOOP RECORDING & G-SENSOR – When these two functions are turned on, the dashcam overwrites the oldest videos to ensure continuous recording; when a shock or collision is detected, the camera will lock the current video and prevent it from being overwritten.

