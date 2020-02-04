Record your spring break road trip with a 1080p dash cam at just $30 ($20 off)

- Feb. 4th 2020 2:55 pm ET

0

Apeman Store (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Mini Dash Camera for $29.99 shipped with the code GGCOO44W and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you don’t have a dash camera in your car yet, this is a great time to add one. Spring break is around a month or so away, and a dash cam ensures you’re prepared for the big road trip. Whether you’re wanting to protect yourself in case of an accident or just record the gorgeous drive you have planned, this model takes video in 1080p. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Don’t forget a microSD card to keep your recordings safe on. This one is under $7.50 Prime shipped and gets the job done quite well. Don’t worry about the lower amount of storage space, as the dash camera will remove the oldest video files to make room for new ones automatically.

Not sure what dash camera to grab? We highlight a few of our favorites over in this guide, walking you through some of the more crucial elements to consider when shopping.

Apeman 1080p Dash Camera features:

  • 1080P FULL HD & SUPER NIGHT VISION – 1080P Full HD recording and advanced sensor ensure full high-definition recording during the day and night. Equipped with a wide-angle camera of 170°, it captures every detail on the way.
  • 24/7 REASSURING ALL-WEATHER MONITORING – The car recorder includes Motion Detection and Parking Monitoring. It automatically starts recording when it detects a collision or shakes, providing you with security every moment.
  • LOOP RECORDING & G-SENSOR – When these two functions are turned on, the dashcam overwrites the oldest videos to ensure continuous recording; when a shock or collision is detected, the camera will lock the current video and prevent it from being overwritten.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Apeman

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide