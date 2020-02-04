Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all jeans and sweaters from $24

- Feb. 4th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all jeans and sweaters with deals from $24. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Athletic-Fit Stretch Light Wash Jeans are on sale for $40, which is down from its original rate of $80. These jeans are infused with stretch for added mobility and its light wash is a nicely option for this spring. This style can also easily be dressed up or down with sneakers, boots or dress shoes. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory below.

For women, the Cozy Crew-Neck Sweater is on sale for $32, which is down from its original rate of $65. This sweater comes in a beautiful array of spring color options and will pair nice with jeans or leggings alike.

