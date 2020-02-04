Tuesday’s Best Lifestyle Deals: L.L. Bean Winter Sale, Nordstrom, Dyson Fan, more

Welcome to our daily roundup of the best lifestyle deals from 9to5Toys. Each day we scour the internet, searching for the best fashion and home goods offers from our favorite retailers. We’ll be gathering all of our top deals each day at 5:30 pm right here. Head below for more and be sure to give us a follow on Twitter to stay up to date throughout the day.
Activewear |
- Merrell hiking shoes, boots, sneakers, more up to 55% off at Hautelook from $30
- Old Navy updates your workout wear with up to 50% off and deals from $7
- L.L. Bean offers up to 60% off all clearance including boots, jackets, more
- Reebok offers up to 60% off clearance items from just $25
- Under Armour offers its Project Rock Parks for $227 shipped (Reg. $280)
Casual and Formalwear |
- Samsonite Underseat Carry-On Boarding Bag drops to $164 (Reg. $200)
- Banana Republic Factory takes 50% off all jeans and sweaters from $24
- Timberland shoes for men up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale
- Nordstrom offers up to 60% off: The North Face, UGG, Free People, more
- These ultra-durable backpacks and camera bags from Incase start at $40
Home Goods and more |
- Ember’s Smart iPhone/Apple Watch-Controlled Tumbler drops to $90 ($170 value)
- Gillette Fusion Razor with trimmer, beard combs, more from $13.50 (Reg. $19)
- Bundle Eufy’s RoboVac 30C with an Alexa speaker starter kit: $162 ($240 value)
- This 12-in-1 Digital Toaster Oven has a built-in air fryer for $60 (Reg. $80+)
- Score 60% off a new Dyson Bladeless Desk Fan at $100 (All-time low)
