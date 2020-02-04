ComiXology is back this week with its latest batch of sales, this time headlined by a series of discounts on Marvel Ant-Man graphic novels starting at under $1. One standout is on the Astonishing Ant-Man: The Complete Collection at $7.99. Down from $20, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and marks a new all-time low on a digital copy. This 471-page comic catches you up to speed on the tiny Avenger as Scott Lang goes from down-on-his-luck divorced ex-con to size-changing superhero. Between juggling the perils of running a business with saving the day, this novel is packed with action as Ant-Man faces off against his archenemy, Darren Cross, and more. Head below for additional top picks from the Ant-Man comics sale and even more deals.

Other notable Ant-Man comics include:

The Marvel deals don’t end there though, as ComiXology has also kicked off an X-Men and Fantastic Four sale with prices starting under $1. With everything from single issue releases to more action-packed crossovers. There are over 300 novels to choose from, so it’s worth heading over to check out the entire sale for yourself.

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Astonishing Ant-Man synopsis:

One tiny hero — one giant, action-packed book! Scott Lang was a down-on-his-luck divorced ex-con — until he stole Hank Pym’s size-changing suit to save his daughter! Since then, Scott’s life has been a rollercoaster. But will he continue to be a hero — or return to his former life of crime? Or perhaps both?! Scott has his hands full with a new business, some questionable employees and a teenage daughter who was once an Avenger herself!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!