Crayola kids’ art supplies from $3 at Amazon: Paints, markers, playsets, more

Amazon is offering the 6-pack of Crayola Washable Kids Paint for $3.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the 30% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly between $4.50 and $6 or so, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest we can find. Very similar kits are currently listed at over $4.50 from Walmart for comparison. This 6-pack of Crayola paints (blue, violet, green, red, yellow, and orange) are specifically designed to be washable from skin and clothing leaving parents with about as worry-free an experience as possible. They are also non-toxic and highly “blendable” to help “young children learn colors and mix secondary [tones].” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers where it has achieved best-seller status. More deals below.

Before you head below for the rest of today’s kids’ art supply deals, you might want to consider grabbing some new paint brushes. The Crayola set will run you $4, but you can score this 3-pack for $3 Prime shipped right now.

More Crayola/Art Supply Deals:

Crayola Washable Kids Paint:

CLASSIC COLORS: Washable Kids’ Paint in six different colors: blue, violet, green, red, yellow, orange. Crayola Washable Kids’ Paint does not drip readily from brushes & does not separate, making it freeze-thaw stable & assuring consistent performance.

WORRY-FREE PAINTING: Crayola Washable Kids Paint is perfect for introducing young children to painting. Learning to paint can help children improve fine motor skills, and the blendable colors help young children learn colors and mix secondary colors.

